Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $117.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Shares of DFS opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $79.04 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $495,973,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

