Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DFAS stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

