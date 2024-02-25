DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.03%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

NYSE DRH opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,878,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,926,000 after acquiring an additional 140,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,645,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,365 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,309 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRH

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.