DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 8.03%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.
NYSE DRH opened at $9.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $9.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
