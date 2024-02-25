Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DVN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $43.88. 7,029,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

