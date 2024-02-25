Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.55

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €172.55 ($185.54) and traded as high as €188.30 ($202.47). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €188.00 ($202.15), with a volume of 385,586 shares trading hands.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €172.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.05.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.