Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,419 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $20,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 45.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,605,000 after buying an additional 998,298 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DELL opened at $90.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.02.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.47.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

