Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $403.12 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $403.12 million and $2.10 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.27 or 0.00074119 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars.

