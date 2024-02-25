DBV Technologies’ (DBVT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

DBVT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.84 on Wednesday. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $161.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

