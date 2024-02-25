Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million during the quarter.

Data I/O Stock Up 8.4 %

DAIO stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Data I/O by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Data I/O in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Data I/O by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Data I/O by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

