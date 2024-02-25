Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Holdings Lifted by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants makes up about 0.8% of MQS Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $369,070,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.51. 872,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,054. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

