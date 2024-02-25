Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mendel Money Management

Mendel Money Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.1% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.84. 1,351,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.17.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $2,279,038. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

