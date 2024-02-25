DA Davidson Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $18.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

TDOC stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44. Teladoc Health has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $301,302.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 27,310 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $600,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,515,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $377,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,407,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,834,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after acquiring an additional 767,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,191,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,934 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

