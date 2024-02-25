CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 5,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 53,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th.

CytoMed Therapeutics Price Performance

CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.64.

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

