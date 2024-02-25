Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CCI opened at $108.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $136.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 180.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

