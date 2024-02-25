CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $370.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $222.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $311.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.12. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.30 and a 12 month high of $338.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,190.63, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after buying an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

