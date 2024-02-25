Critical Survey: Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) vs. NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) and NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Great Wall Motor and NFI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A NFI Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Wall Motor and NFI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Wall Motor N/A N/A N/A $2.66 0.39 NFI Group N/A N/A N/A $0.53 16.96

Analyst Ratings

Great Wall Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NFI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Great Wall Motor and NFI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Wall Motor 0 1 0 0 2.00 NFI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

NFI Group has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.84%. Given NFI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NFI Group is more favorable than Great Wall Motor.

Dividends

Great Wall Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 79.1%. NFI Group pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Great Wall Motor pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NFI Group pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Wall Motor is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Great Wall Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of NFI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NFI Group beats Great Wall Motor on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names. It also provides auto molds, warehousing, investment and financing, logistics, buildings rental, business information consultation, scrap car recycling, finance leasing, asset management, investment and financing, automotive parts technology development, financial guarantee, economic information consultation, and after-sales services, as well as automotive technology research, development, and technical consultation services. In addition, the company researches and develops new energy vehicle transmission and electric drive systems; repairs automobiles; transports general goods, as well as offers daily cargo transportation services; processes, recycles, and sells waste and used materials; and sells lubricants. Further, it engages in the wholesale and retail of car accessories; and provision of insurance brokering, engineering technology, technical, and computer system services, as well as development of network and information security software. The company was formerly known as Baoding Great Wall Motor Company Limited and changed its name to Great Wall Motor Company Limited in May 2003. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Baoding, China. Great Wall Motor Company Limited is a subsidiary of Baoding Innovation Great Wall Asset Management Company Limited.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses. The Aftermarket Operations segment engages in the sale of aftermarket parts for transit buses, coaches, and medium-duty/cutaway buses. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer brand; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis brand; motor coaches under the Plaxton and MCI brands; and low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC Specialty Vehicles brand, as well as provides aftermarket parts sales under the NFI Parts brand. NFI Group Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

