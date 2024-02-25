CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $70.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRSP. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.16.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $83.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.73.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,615.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,615.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

