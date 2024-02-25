Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 15th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.
Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $624.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.83.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.
