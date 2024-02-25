Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on April 15th

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCAP opened at $16.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $624.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCAP. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 685,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after buying an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after buying an additional 230,593 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 248,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 92,729 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

