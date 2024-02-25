CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.72. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

