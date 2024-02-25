Covestor Ltd Sells 208 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 44,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,673,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $195.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

