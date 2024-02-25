Covestor Ltd Increases Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,338,000 after acquiring an additional 127,862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,234,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,676,000 after acquiring an additional 350,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 617.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 666,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 573,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

