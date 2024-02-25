Covestor Ltd Has $97,000 Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Covestor Ltd lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IPG. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

IPG stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

