Covestor Ltd Has $108,000 Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 16,014 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Price Performance

BANF opened at $87.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,919.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 7,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $643,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,312 shares of company stock worth $1,901,966 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

