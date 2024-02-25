Covestor Ltd Has $105,000 Stock Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 1,439.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in agilon health were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of agilon health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,593 shares in the last quarter.

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $6.27 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of agilon health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

