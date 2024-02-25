Covestor Ltd Has $103,000 Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth $3,622,519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after buying an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth $34,999,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2,703.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,581,000 after buying an additional 234,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $103.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $108.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $398,794.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,314.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $228,375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,279,905 shares of company stock valued at $231,500,662. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

