Covestor Ltd Has $102,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.70.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

