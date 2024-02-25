Covestor Ltd Decreases Stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $111.87 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.49.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

