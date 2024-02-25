Covestor Ltd Buys 3,306 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 41,325.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avista were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $966,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 15.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Avista by 139.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 41,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the third quarter worth about $1,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.20%.

In other news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVA shares. Guggenheim upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

