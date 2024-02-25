Covestor Ltd Acquires 240 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after buying an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after buying an additional 143,151 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after buying an additional 566,203 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

