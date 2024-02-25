CoStar Group’s (CSGP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $84.79 on Wednesday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.16, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.47.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $253,891.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,330.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

