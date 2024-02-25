Cosmos Price Hits $10.29 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $10.29 or 0.00019905 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $109.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00071671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024112 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000837 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,983,229 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

