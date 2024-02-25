Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $9,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.45 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

View Our Latest Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $639,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,317.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 2,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $63,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

