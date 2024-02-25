Contrasting RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RWE Aktiengesellschaft 13.82% 13.40% 3.69% Southwestern Energy 23.87% 11.50% 5.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Southwestern Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RWE Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southwestern Energy 2 10 4 0 2.13

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Southwestern Energy has a consensus target price of $7.59, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than RWE Aktiengesellschaft.

88.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RWE Aktiengesellschaft and Southwestern Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RWE Aktiengesellschaft $40.43 billion 0.56 $2.86 billion $6.39 5.23 Southwestern Energy $8.21 billion 0.93 $1.85 billion $1.41 4.90

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Southwestern Energy. Southwestern Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RWE Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats RWE Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, hydro, solar, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity. It also trades in energy commodities; and operates gas storage facilities, as well as battery storage activities. The company serves commercial, industrial, and corporate customers. RWE Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

