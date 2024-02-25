Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,872,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,731,000 after acquiring an additional 26,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,115,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,555 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $226.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $227.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

