Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Invests $210,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.54.

McKesson Trading Up 1.2 %

MCK stock opened at $516.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $485.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.01. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $519.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

