Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $198,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 405,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 262,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period.

BIT opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $15.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

