Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys New Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after buying an additional 5,474,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 499.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,761,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in MetLife by 806.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $69.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

