Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires Shares of 663 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Deere & Company Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:DE opened at $364.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.63.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

