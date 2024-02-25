Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 9,037 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQN. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,985,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,726,000 after buying an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,390,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

