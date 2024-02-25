Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,084,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,555 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $460,221,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $564,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $140.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

