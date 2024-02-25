Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $10.41 Million Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 31.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 39.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $177.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.19 and a 1-year high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger R. Argus sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.92, for a total transaction of $601,586.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $149,055.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,248.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,184. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.