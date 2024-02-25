Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $9.41 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 56.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,093 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,037,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,201,000 after buying an additional 1,605,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,092,000 after buying an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE M opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

