Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $8.93 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,436 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,001,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $56,734,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 433,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,701,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE AYI opened at $244.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $244.89. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.88.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Featured Stories

