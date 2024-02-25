Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 11,889 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,889 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE AME opened at $178.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.89 and its 200-day moving average is $157.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $179.23.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

