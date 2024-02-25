Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,391 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of United Bankshares worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $34.42 on Friday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $402.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

