Comparing Wayfair (NYSE:W) & Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Wayfair and Beyond are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and Beyond, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 0 10 15 1 2.65 Beyond 0 2 3 0 2.60

Wayfair currently has a consensus price target of $74.68, indicating a potential upside of 42.08%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $35.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.78%. Given Wayfair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than Beyond.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Wayfair has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wayfair and Beyond’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $12.00 billion 0.52 -$1.33 billion ($6.52) -8.06 Beyond $1.56 billion 0.85 -$35.24 million ($6.80) -4.31

Beyond has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair. Wayfair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -6.15% N/A -22.60% Beyond -19.72% -15.32% -10.73%

Summary

Wayfair beats Beyond on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

