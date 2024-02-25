Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $114,477,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,834,000 after buying an additional 527,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,385,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,454,000 after buying an additional 335,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Commercial Metals news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,799,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $54.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMC. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

