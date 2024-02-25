Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Issues Earnings Results

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 12.6 %

NYSE FIX opened at $279.06 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $292.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FIX. KeyCorp started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

