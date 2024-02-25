Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.
