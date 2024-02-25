Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 139.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Featured Articles

